Davina McCall ‘chuffed’ with honorary degree for championing women’s health

TV presenter Davina McCall has said she is “chuffed” to have received an honorary degree from Newcastle University for championing women’s health.

The former Big Brother presenter, 56, was made an honorary doctor of civil law in a ceremony on Thursday.

The TV star and host of ITV dating show My Mum, Your Dad, has been vocal about women’s issues, having presented documentaries on contraception and the menopause, as well as a book on the latter.

Davina McCall has been made an honorary doctor of civil law (Newcastle University/PA)

Reflecting on the honour, she said: “It really has been a great honour to get this degree.

“I feel a bit of a fraud, having seen how much work my daughter has put into her four-year degree and I swan in and get one.

“But I am particularly chuffed that it is given to me for my work around women’s health.

“I will continue to raise awareness and campaign for education and more research for as long as I am breathing.

“I have rather fallen in love with Newcastle. Thank you so much.”

It comes after McCall’s daughter graduated earlier in the week from Newcastle University.

Davina McCall is known for presenting work on TV shows including Big Brother and My Mum, Your Dad (Ian West/PA)

Addressing graduates from the school of arts and cultures at the ceremony, McCall added: “What an exciting time it is for you to be in media and journalism. Everything is changing.

“The world is changing at such a pace and I feel so pleased and proud having seen you all.”

McCall also said that she will “still be campaigning for women, I think, until I go to my grave”.

Professor Chris Day, vice-chancellor and president of Newcastle University, said: “Davina has been instrumental in highlighting the issues faced by women going through the menopause.

“Her campaigning has led to increased awareness of these issues and sparked real change, including here in our Newcastle University community. We are delighted to recognise the hard work and achievements of both a mother and daughter in the same week.”

In 2022, McCall released the book Menopausing:The Positive Roadmap To Your Second Spring, with the aim of ending “the shame and horrific misinformation surrounding menopause” and she was made an MBE in the King’s birthday honours for services to broadcasting last year.