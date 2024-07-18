Dancer Graziano Di Prima in ‘a very vulnerable state’

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Graziano Di Prima has been left “in a very vulnerable state”, his spokesman said, after allegations about his treatment of a past participant on the show.

The BBC announced on July 16 that they would introduce new welfare measures, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during rehearsals.

There have also been allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he denies.

Mark Borkowski, Di Prima’s spokesman, told the PA news agency: “This week the news agenda has focused on an isolated incident that Mr Di Prima deeply regrets and apologised for at the time.

“The deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance, has provoked a pile-on that has left a young man in a very vulnerable state.

“In this case, like in many others, media and social media have immense power to build and destroy careers.”

Di Prima, 30, confirmed his departure from the show on July 13.

In an Instagram post he said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Former Love Island star McDermott, 27, who was partnered with Di Prima in 2023, said she had feared “public backlash” and “victim shaming”.

She wrote on Instagram: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of.

“The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

She added that she had spoken “candidly” to the BBC about her time on the show.

Pernice, who will not return for the show in 2024, said in a social media post on June 16 that he has “always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Former Strictly contestant Reverend Richard Coles told Times Radio that “no-one is surprised” by the allegations that have emerged about the treatment of contestants on the hit BBC show.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, has said that while “the vast majority of those who have taken part” in BBC shows have had positive experiences, when the corporation is made aware of inappropriate behaviour “we will always take that seriously and act”.

The BBC has been approached for comment.