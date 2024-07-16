Zara McDermott on Graziano Di Prima’s Strictly exit: I feared victim shaming

Zara McDermott has said she “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about her time on Strictly Come Dancing because she feared “public backlash” and “victim shaming”, following her former professional partner Graziano Di Prima’s exit from the show.

It was confirmed at the weekend that the Italian dancer is no longer part of the 2024 professional line-up and Di Prima has said his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected” his training regime.

Former Love Island star and documentary maker McDermott, who was paired with Di Prima in the most recent series, said in a statement she feared the public’s response when talking about her time on the show.

She wrote on Instagram: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of.

“The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

Graziano Di Prima was partnered with Zara McDermott on the most recent series of Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC)

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I’ve seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.”

McDermott also thanked the BBC and BBC Studios, which makes Strictly, for their “swift action and incredibly high level of support”.

The BBC has said if issues are raised with it, it will “always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

A statement from Di Prima on Saturday said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future.

“I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally. When the time is right, I will share my story.”

It comes after it was confirmed Giovanni Pernice will not be part of the 2024 line-up of professionals amid allegations about his teaching methods, which he rejects.

Pernice previously said in a statement he is co-operating fully with an ongoing BBC investigation and that he looks “forward to clearing my name”.