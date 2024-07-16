Strictly Come Dancing and behavioural allegations: A timeline of events

Strictly Come Dancing has been the subject of headlines in recent months following allegations about the behaviour of two of the show’s professional dancers.

Giovanni Pernice has faced allegations about his teaching methods, which he denies, while Graziano Di Prima has faced allegations about his conduct with a past participant.

In response to what the BBC has called “concerns” that are “fundamentally about training and rehearsals”, the corporation announced new welfare measures, including the introduction of a production team member who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

Here is a timeline of how events have unfolded:

– 2023

– October 23: Actress Amanda Abbington pulls out of Strictly.

– October 24: Abbington says “it is with deepest regret” that she has had to leave Strictly “for personal reasons” that have made her “unable to continue”.

– 2024

– January 6: The Sun reports Abbington has demanded footage of her rehearsals with partner Pernice.

– January 13: Abbington tells The Sun On Sunday that she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD” after Strictly and received death threats following her stint on the show.

– March 16: Pernice tells The Mirror’s Invite Only podcast it is a “shame” that Abbington left the show early as he feels they could have “gone all the way”.

– May 18: Pernice rejects allegations that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour” while working as a professional dancer amid reports that the BBC is looking into complaints about his conduct on the show.

– May 29: The BBC promises to handle any complaints with “care, fairness and sensitivity” to all sides, following reports about Pernice’s teaching methods.

– June 10: The BBC confirms Pernice will not return as a professional in 2024.

– June 25: Professional dancer Gorka Marquez says it is “just sad for everybody” when someone leaves the line-up, in the wake of Pernice’s exit.

– July 13: Di Prima confirms his departure from the show amid reports of allegations about his conduct with a past participant on the show.

– July 14: Abbington tells The Sunday Times the show was “tough and horrible” and adds that the aftermath has “been really brutal and it just hasn’t stopped”.

– July 16: Love Island star Zara McDermott responds to reports about her alleged mistreatment on the show and says she has spoken candidly about her time on the show to the BBC.

The corporation announces measures “to strengthen welfare and support” on the show including a chaperone who will watch dress rehearsals “at all times”.