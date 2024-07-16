Singer Ingrid Andress says she was drunk during baseball anthem performance

After a widely criticised performance of the US national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby, country singer Ingrid Andress has apologised and said she was drunk.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“That was not me last night. I apologise to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

The MLB (Major League Baseball) is not commenting, spokesman Matt Bourne said.

On Monday night, the four-time Grammy nominee belted an a cappella version of The Star-Spangled Banner, an incredibly challenging song to sing.

Clips of her less-than-popular rendition at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, went viral.

Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr posted on X, formerly Twitter, “I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life.”

Andress, 32, began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha’s Girl In The Mirror, Halestorm’s Conflicted, and the critically acclaimed Boys, which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

She inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville and Atlantic Records for her own music, and released her debut album Lady Like in 2020.

Her breakthrough single More Hearts Than Mine proceeded the release, peaked at No 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favourite Wishful Drinking, a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No 47.