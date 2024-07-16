Kim Kardashian shares ’emerald appreciation’ following lavish Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian has shared an “emerald appreciation post” to show off the lavish jewels she wore to the Ambani wedding in India.

The reality star was joined by her sister Khloe for the nuptials in Mumbai, where Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his girlfriend Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony followed months of wedding events that featured performances by pop stars including Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

Kardashian wore a number of show-stopping looks for the event, finishing with an attention-grabbing red lehenga with a veil, cropped top and skirt.

She teamed the look with a Lorraine Schwartz head piece made of Colombian emeralds, with matching emerald earrings and an emerald ring.

Sharing a close-up photo of the lavish ensemble on Instagram, she wrote: “This is an emerald appreciation post,” adding a green heart emoji.

Among Kardashian’s other outfits for the event was a cream lehenga with a matching cropped choli, or blouse, adorned with lace and pearls.

She accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds, including a show-stopping Indian nose ring, or nath.

Sharing a photo of the outfit, she wrote: “Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding.”

Kardashian also expressed her joy at getting to experience the event with her sister, writing in one post: “Kim and Khloe Take India.”

Khloe commented: “We are so blessed!!!! I can’t believe we got to experience this together.”

The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, owned by the Ambani family, as well as their family home.

The four-day wedding celebrations began on Friday with a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, followed by a grand reception over the weekend.

Other guests reportedly included Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, Boris Johnson, Lana Del Rey, Drake and Adele.