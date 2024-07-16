BBC to introduce measures to ‘strengthen welfare and support’ on Strictly

A member of the production team will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The corporation said it is announcing “additional steps to strengthen welfare and support” on the popular BBC series, after concerns “have arisen in recent months” that are “fundamentally about training and rehearsals”.

It comes amid allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he denies, and reports about the alleged treatment of reality star Zara McDermott while she was on the show.

The new measures include the addition of a celebrity welfare producer and a professional dancer welfare producer.

The BBC is introducing new steps to increase welfare and support on Strictly (Lucy North/PA)

The BBC has also said the production team and crew will undergo further training.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for the vast majority of those who have taken part, if issues are raised with us, or we’re made aware of inappropriate behaviour, we will always take that seriously and act.

“Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals.

“The decisive steps we have taken and are announced today, act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

Love Island star McDermott, 27, opened up about her time on the BBC One programme following her former professional partner Graziano Di Prima’s exit from the show.

On Instagram she wrote in response to reports about her “treatment on the show” and said: “I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming.

Zara McDermott arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards with her Strictly dance partner Graziano Di Prima (Doug Peters/PA)

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

It was confirmed at the weekend that the Italian dancer is no longer part of the 2024 professional line-up and Di Prima has said his “intense passion and determination to win might have affected” his training regime.

In a statement he said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly.”

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future”, he added.

Last month it was announced that Pernice will not be part of the 2024 line-up of professionals amid allegations about his teaching methods, which he rejects.

Pernice previously said in a statement he is co-operating fully with an ongoing BBC investigation and that he looks “forward to clearing my name”.