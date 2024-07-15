Vamos! Gorka Marquez celebrates Spain’s Euro win in front of Gemma Atkinson

Professional dancer Gorka Marquez says “vamos” as he celebrates Spain’s win in Euro final in front of Gemma Atkinson.

Ahead of the match, the British-Spanish couple shared a comedic video to Instagram of them both getting dressed in football shirts of their respective home countries to prepare for the clash between England and Spain on Sunday evening.

Atkinson also shared a photo of their two children dressed in different kits, with their daughter Mia donning the Spanish colours while their son Thiago wore an England shirt.

Following Spain’s 2-1 win, Marquez posted a video on his Instagram Story of him dancing around his living room in front of Atkinson, writing on the post “vamos!”

He also shared a clip of a dejected Atkinson sitting outside with Celion Dion’s hit All By Myself playing in the background.

In their comedic rivalry video, former Hollyoaks star Atkinson dressed in the England kit as the football anthem Vindaloo by Fat Les played in the background.

In the clip, she drinks a Budweiser beer straight from the can and pretends to act aggressively towards someone.

Meanwhile, Y Viva Espana by Manolo Escobar can be heard playing as Strictly Come Dancing star Marquez gets into his Spanish football shirt.

He then kisses the badge before pouring himself a glass of Cruzcampo beer and politely sips it.

The couple then face off against each other before ending the clip with Marquez looking up at Atkinson as she towers over him and they both look to the camera.

Atkinson captioned the video: “Well, this is awkward #englandvsspain #euros2024 Good luck @gorka_marquez.”

However, after Spain’s win, Marquez reposted the video and wrote: “To all the ones saying in the comments: Sorry Gorka but its coming home. Yes it did! But to the Spanish home.”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing stars were among those who praised the couple for the video, with dancer Dianne Buswell commenting with crying laughing emojis, Karen Hauer said “just brilliant” and Aljaz Skorjanec wrote “Hehehehe”.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

They share two children together – Mia who was born in 2019 and Thiago, who they welcomed last July.

Atkinson has appeared in a number of TV soaps and dramas including playing Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks, Tamzin Bayle in Casualty and Carly Hope in Emmerdale.

She also presents a show on Hits Radio, while her Spanish dancer and choreographer partner has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016.