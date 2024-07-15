Jennie Garth shares ‘tremendous grief’ as she joins tributes to Shannen Doherty

Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth has shared her “tremendous grief” for her late co-star Shannen Doherty, describing her as “one of the strongest people I have ever known.”

The actress, best known for playing Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed, died on Saturday July 13, aged 53.

Doherty shot to fame in the hit 1990s teenage drama alongside co-star Jason Priestley, who played her twin Brandon Walsh, as the pair moved to Beverly Hills from middle America.

The star, who also played Heather Duke in the cult 1988 film, Heathers, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and it had later gone into remission, but in 2020 she announced that it had returned the previous year.

In a tribute posted to Instagram, Garth said: “I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long-time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known.

“Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration.

“She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honour her deeply in my heart and in my memories.

“My heart breaks for her family and Bowie (her dog) and all the people who loved her.”

Shannen Doherty died on Saturday (Andrea Carugati/PA)

Priestley also paid tribute to Doherty saying he was “shocked and saddened” at her death.

He posted on Instagram: “Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen.

“She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Fellow Charmed actor, Rose McGowan, said she had become friends with Doherty later in life, having replaced her in the supernatural series.

She said in a post on Twitter: “Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabelled as trouble. Shannen was passion.

“I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

“Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary.

“Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect.

“A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts.

“May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister.”

Alyssa Milano, who had a feud with Doherty over the pair’s “complicated relationship” on the set of Charmed, also paid tribute in a statement issued to Variety.

She said: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.

“She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Brian Green, who played David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210, said he was “heartbroken” by the news of Doherty’s death.

Green said in a post on Instagram: “Shan, my sister, you loved me through everything.

“You were a big part of my understanding of love. I’ll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you.

“I cannot stop crying, I’m so heartbroken. I can’t believe it, I know Shannen was back on chemo, but this is shocking.

“Now she is reunited with her daddy and Luke.”

Another Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, Tori Spelling, posted an Instagram story with a caption which read: “I don’t have outward words yet, but we knew and that’s what matters.”