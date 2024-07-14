Scarlett Moffatt and Nigella Lawson among stars cheering on England after defeat

Scarlett Moffatt and Nigella Lawson and are among the stars backing Gareth Southgate’s team for their efforts after England lost out to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Celebrities and sporting stars shared their sorrow at the defeat, but praised the Three Lions for getting to the final after Spain claimed a 2-1 win in Berlin on Sunday evening.

Moffatt shared photos of her watching the game and of her baby boy Jude in an England kit to Instagram to thank the team for creating special memories for her.

She wrote: “It might not have come home, but thanks for the memories lads @england so so proud.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, TV chef Lawson said: “Right. OK. That’s it, then. Thank you boys for doing your best for us #EURO2024”

Presenter Rylan Clark, who made the trek to Berlin to watch the game, simply said he was “gutted” after the loss.

Olly Murs, Ben Shephard and Lando Norris were also among the stars who cheered on England from the stands.

After sharing his journey from England to Berlin throughout the day on Instagram, singer Murs posted a photo of him with his head in his hands after the match.

He wrote: “When you realise you’ve got to fly from Berlin to Zurich before heading back to London after losing the Euros.”

Irish singing duo Jedward said “it didn’t come home”, while Sherwood actor David Morrissey put his own spin on the classic England chant by writing “it’s coming casa”.

Presenter Paddy McGuinness posted a photo of him looking unimpressed with the song Que Viva Espana playing in the background, sarcastically adding that he was “buzzing” with an annoyed emoji.

He also shared a video of him putting a black bag in his bin while asking “was the Tennis not enough”, referencing Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz winning the Wimbledon title on Sunday.

Former player Chris Kamara said England had been “beaten by the better team”, while reality star and presenter Jamie Laing said he was “proud” of the England squad.

Actress Kate Beckinsale joked that her mother was the only person “slightly relieved” that England were beaten as she said she was going to make her get Phil Foden’s haircut if they won.

Alongside a video on Instagram of her watching the football with her mother she added: “We fought a good fight proud of all the boys well done Spain x”