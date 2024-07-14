Police make 25 arrests over two days at Trnsmt festival

Some 14 people were arrested at Trnsmt on Saturday, for offences including sexual assault and drugs.

The youngest person to be detained was 15-years-old, and the oldest was 42.

Of these, 10 people were arrested inside the festival – which is the largest in Scotland and saw 50,000 people attending on Friday.

Another four were arrested outside the perimeter fence.

The festival on Glasgow Green is the largest in Scotland (Michael Boyd/PA)

Police Scotland said that seven of those arrested were adult men, while two girls and five boys aged under 18 were also detained on Saturday.

The total number of people arrested at Trnsmt now stands at 25, including 11 people on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “They (the arrests) relate to drug offences, sexual offences and assaults.

“The age range of those arrested is 15-42.”

The festival on Glasgow Green continues on Sunday, with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris headlining.

Rail company ScotRail warned fans that trains would finish before the festival, which is attended by people from across Scotland and the north of England.

ScotRail posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Services terminate before the festival finishes.

“Please consider alternative arrangements when travelling home from Trnsmt today.”