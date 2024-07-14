Goldfrapp performs at Trnsmt festival

Alison Goldfrapp has performed on the last day of Trnsmt wearing a technicolour dream coat.

The electro act, who has been a festival staple for two decades, was joined on stage by a dancer.

Goldfrapp, 58, performed hits including Ride a White Horse and Strict Machine.

She braved the sunshine wearing a multicoloured coat which appeared to be made of synthetic fur.

Alison Goldfrapp performing at the Trnsmt Festival (Michael Boyd/PA)

A police dog and its handler walked through revellers who sat on the grass at Glasgow Green during the synth-based set.

Festival-goers queuing to enter the festival on Glasgow Green made comments including “Viva Espana”.

Calvin Harris will headline the festival, which could clash if the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain goes to extra time.

Festival-goers are facing “emergency” train services home, according to ScotRail.

The train company posted: “ScotRail are now operating an emergency service and they won’t have any services running after the festival tonight. Please organise alternative travel plans home.”