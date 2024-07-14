First Strictly episode to air as part of BBC classic entertainment season

Strictly Come Dancing fans will be treated to a screening of the show’s first episode as part of a special season of throwback programming on the BBC this summer.

The broadcaster will take viewers on a trip down memory lane by showcasing a back catalogue of Saturday night entertainment shows spanning the last five decades from July 27.

The classic entertainment season will air on BBC Four and iPlayer across three Saturday nights during the BBC’s Olympic coverage.

Sir Michael Parkinson (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Among the collection will be the debut episode of Strictly Come Dancing, first broadcast on May 15 2004, which featured Tess Daly and Sir Bruce Forsyth as presenters.

The last episode of Sir Michael Parkinson’s eponymous chat show, which aired on the BBC before it moved to ITV in 2004, is also among the line-up.

The final BBC edition featured interviews with Sir Bruce, tennis star Boris Becker and Irish band, The Corrs.

Episodes of The Generation Game and variations of Blankety Blank hosted by Sir Terry Wogan, Les Dawson and Paul O’Grady’s drag character, Lily Savage, will be shown as well as Noel’s House Party, Bob’s Full House and comedian Miranda Hart’s interview with Sir Bruce in 2013.

TV presenter Noel Edmonds (PA)

Head of channel management at the BBC, Lindsay Currie, said: “We are thrilled to bring our viewers on a nostalgic journey through five decades of beloved BBC entertainment.

“Whilst BBC One is dedicated to the Olympics, BBC Four and iPlayer will offer a treasure trove of classic shows fronted by much-loved presenters.

“This collection is testament to the enduring appeal of these iconic programmes, and we know audiences will love revisiting these classics and celebrating the rich heritage of the BBC’s Saturday night entertainment offering.”

The full broadcast and listing details are set to be revealed in due course.

The season will begin on BBC Four and iPlayer on Saturday July 27.