Couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez prepare to back home teams in Euro final

British actress Gemma Atkinson and her Spanish professional dancer husband Gorka Marquez have prepared themselves to go head-to-head during the Euro 2024 final.

The British-Spanish couple shared a comedic video to Instagram of them both getting dressed into football shirts of their respective home countries ahead of the clash between England and Spain on Sunday evening.

As former Hollyoaks star Atkinson dressed in the England kit, the football anthem Vindaloo by Fat Les played in the background.

In the clip, she drinks a Budweiser beer straight from the can and pretends to act aggressively towards someone.

Meanwhile, Y Viva Espana by Manolo Escobar can be heard playing as Strictly Come Dancing star Marquez gets into his Spanish football shirt.

He then kisses the badge before pouring himself a glass of Cruzcampo beer and politely sips it.

The couple then face off against each other before ending the clip with Marquez looking up at Atkinson as she towers over him before they both look to the camera.

Atkinson captioned the video: “Well, this is awkward #englandvsspain #euros2024 Good luck @gorka_marquez.”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing stars were among those praising the couple for the video with dancer Dianne Buswell commenting with crying laughing emojis, Karen Hauer said “just brilliant” and Aljaz Skorjanec wrote “Hehehehe”.

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Atkinson was partnered with Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

They share two children together – a daughter Mia who was born in 2019 and a son Thiago, who they welcomed last July.

Atkinson has appeared in a number of TV soaps and dramas including playing Lisa Hunter in Hollyoaks, Tamzin Bayle in Casualty and Carly Hope in Emmerdale.

She also presents a show on Hits Radio while her Spanish dancer and choreographer partner has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016.