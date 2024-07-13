Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman bring Hollywood star power to Wimbledon finals

Tom Cruise and Hugh Jackman were among those bringing Hollywood star power to Wimbledon Centre Court on Saturday.

Top Gun star Cruise donned a navy suit and shirt combo for day 13 of the tennis championship, which saw Barbora Krejcikova win her second grand slam singles title at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

X-Men star Jackman, who has been doing press events in London for his upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, was spotted talking to actress Kate Beckinsale as he watched the action from the royal box.

Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale in the royal box on day 13 of the championship (Mike Egerton/PA)

The actor wore a royal blue suit paired with a white shirt and blue tie for the occasion, while Beckinsale opted for a white trouser suit which she accessorised with a large black bow in her hair and dark sunglasses.

Singer Ellie Goulding was also pictured in the royal box wearing a navy shirt and black sunglasses.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Dame Darcey Bussell and Johannes Radebe stayed with the navy and white trend as the former judge wore a white blouse while Radebe donned a navy blazer with gold buttons.

Johannes Radebe and Darcey Bussell stayed with the navy and white trend as they attended Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes was also seen arriving in a dark suit alongside his wife, Alison Mendes, who wore a bubblegum pink trouser suit.

Tennis stars Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King and former England footballer Jill Scott were among the notable sporting names in the royal box.

Jill Scott in the royal box on day 13 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Mike Egerton/PA)

The action on Centre Court kept the attendees entertained as Czech player Krejcikova fought off Italian Jasmine Paolini to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory in the women’s singles championship.

The match was followed by the men’s doubles final which saw Henry Patten become the first British winner of the 2024 Championships alongside his Finnish partner, Harri Heliovaara.

They sealed their win over Australian pair Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson with a 6-7 (7) 7-6 (8) 7-6 (11/9) victory.

Saturday evening will see Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend face second seeds, New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski in the women’s doubles final.