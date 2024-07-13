Police made 11 arrests on first day of Trnsmt festival

Police made 11 arrests on the first day of Trnsmt.

Scotland’s largest music festival is held on Glasgow Green for three days.

Headliners included Liam Gallagher on Friday, Gerry Cinnamon on Saturday, and Calvin Harris on Sunday, which will clash with the Euro 2024 final.

Police Scotland revealed that six arrests were made inside the festival on Friday.

Revellers enjoyed sunshine at Trnsmt on Friday, when 11 arrests were made (Michael Boyd/PA)

Another five arrests were made outside the festival on Friday.

No figures for arrests on Saturday will be released until Sunday.

Festival-goers experienced glorious sunshine on Friday during a day which included a secret set from Travis, and major acts including Sugababes and Garbage.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “There were six internal arrests (within the walls of the event) and there were five external arrests (outside the entrance of the event) and they relate to breach of the peace and minor assault offences.”