Natasha Bedingfield asks fans to sing Lewis Capaldi song with her at Trnsmt

Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield asked fans to sing a Lewis Capaldi song with her – to share on TikTok.

Bedingfield, 42, also dedicated a song to her older brother Daniel Bedingfield, who rose to fame in 2001 – three years before her.

Dressed in a white suit, with her blonde hair cropped in a bob, Bedingfield got fans dancing as she performed her major hits Single and UK number one hit, These Words, both from 2004.

The Unwritten singer performed covers of songs from Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay and Prince as well as her own hit back catalogue (Michael Boyd/PA)

She also performed covers including Coldplay’s The Scientist and Prince’s Purple Rain during a set at Trnsmt on Glasgow Green.

Before she sang Roller Skate, she dedicated it to her brother, Daniel, and said: “He’s always been better at rollerskating than me.”

Bedingfield told the crowd: “I opened for Lewis Capaldi at the O2 about two years ago, maybe we could sing a bit of his song and he can write a song for me.”

She held up her phone to record the crowd as she sang Lewis Capaldi’s song Someone You Loved, and they joined in.

Crowds at the Trnsmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow (Michael Boyd/PA Wire)

Bedingfield closed the set with her song Unwritten, from her 2004 album of the same name.

She said: “Thank you for doing that for me, it’s all about you.”

During her set, a man wearing an England football shirt was accosted by a group who complimented him on it and said “Come on England”.

A group of young female fans had “Belter” stencilled on their arms as a temporary tattoo – in a nod to headliner Gerry Cinnamon, who shot to fame with his hit She’s a Belter.

Natasha Bedingfield pictured performing at Global Angel Awards at the Park Plaza Hotel in London – she performed at this year’s Trnsmt (Ian West/PA Wire)

Outside the festival, traders sold bucket hats with the word “Belter” as well as others reading “Tory scum”.

An older male fan walking through the park wore a full kilt and traditional socks – along with a bucket hat adorned with acid house smiley faces.

Rick Astley and Gerry Cinnamon will perform at the headline slots on Saturday.