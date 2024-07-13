Gerry Cinnamon produces explosive performance at Trnsmt

Gerry Cinnamon has headlined Trnsmt amid an explosion of fireworks.

The Glaswegian singer-songwriter, 39, performed dressed like a character from Peaky Blinders, wearing a flat cap and a raincoat.

Line Of Duty star Martin Compston was spotted in the crowds sitting on someone’s shoulders and enjoying the festivities.

Fans set off red and green pyrotechnics despite security at the festival on Glasgow Green.

Gerry Cinnamon entertainned the fans (Michael Boyd/PA)

Fireworks exploded above the stage before Cinnamon performed his hit song, Belter.

Cinnamon swapped guitars several times and also played a harmonica.

He greeted the crowd, saying: “Beautiful mayhem. We take care of each other.

“That’s how we do it in Glasgow.”

He performed a set including Fickle McSelfish, Canter and Diamonds In The Mud.