Eddie Murphy marries partner Paige Butcher in ‘private’ Caribbean ceremony

Hollywood star Eddie Murphy has married his long-term partner Paige Butcher after getting engaged in 2018.

The US actor and Australian model tied the knot in a small private ceremony on the island of Anguilla in the Caribbean on July 9, according to US magazine People.

In photos shared by the US outlet, 63-year-old Beverly Hills Cop star Murphy can be seen donning a white suit over an open-necked white shirt at the ceremony.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy were engaged in 2018 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Butcher was pictured wearing a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a corset and lace detailing.

The couple, who began dating in 2012, share two children together – a daughter Izzy, born in May 2016, and a son Max, who they welcomed in November 2018.

Murphy also has eight other children from previous relationships, including 17-year-old daughter Angel Iris who he shares with Spice Girl Melanie Brown.

He started out as one of the biggest stand-up comedians of the 1980s before branching out into the world of film.

Actor Eddie Murphy started his career as a stand-up comedian (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The actor became known for his starring roles in movies such as the 1988 romantic comedy Coming To America, 1996 comedy The Nutty Professor and as the voice of Donkey in the Shrek franchise.

He recently reprised his role as detective Axel Foley in the fourth instalment of Beverly Hills Cop, three decades after the last film premiered.

It was also announced earlier this week that he will return to the role of Donkey alongside fellow original Shrek stars Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz for Shrek 5, due to be released in 2026.