Daisy Edgar-Jones says it would be ‘wonderful’ to return to Normal People role

Daisy Edgar-Jones has said it would be “wonderful” to return to her starring role in the hit TV series Normal People.

The actress, 26, shot to fame as Marianne Sheridan alongside Paul Mescal, 28, who played her love interest Connell Waldron in the mini-series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in April 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between the Irish teenagers, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

Edgar-Jones and Mescal sparked speculation of a potential Normal People sequel in May when they teased on Instagram that they “have got some news to share” alongside a photo of them together.

It was later revealed they were coming together to raffle tickets for a special marathon screening of Normal People to raise money for charity.

Discussing the potential for a second series, Edgar-Jones told BBC News: “That’s a question for Sally Rooney, I think. If she is up for writing a new story, who knows.”

Asked if she would be open to returning to the role of smart and outspoken Marianne, she added: “Keeping it open. Always open.

“I love those characters. It would be wonderful to explore them again.”

The series was a huge hit during the coronavirus lockdown and turned Edgar-Jones and Mescal into global stars.

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos during a photo call for Twisters (Ian West/PA)

The actress said she feels “really lucky” for the opportunities that have come since the show aired, saying: “I think it introduced Paul and I to a lot of people and film-makers.”

Edgar-Jones has since appeared in the big-screen adaptation of the hit book Where The Crawdads Sing and will appear in the upcoming summer blockbuster Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 Twister, alongside Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos.

Mescal has also starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

He will soon be seen in the epic Gladiator II, the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe.