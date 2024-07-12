Paul Hollywood thanks Supervet for saving cat’s life after ‘horrific injuries’

The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has thanked TV vet Noel Fitzpatrick for saving the life of his cat.

Hollywood took his pet to be treated by the Irish veterinary surgeon, who came to prominence through the Channel 4 television programme The Supervet and is based at Fitzpatrick Referrals in Godalming, Surrey.

In a post on Instagram, Hollywood wrote: “I do hope football’s coming home Sunday.

“But our cat came home today, after she suffered horrific injuries, and it’s all down to @profnoelfitzpatrick and his team that she’s alive… Thankyou Thankyou to you all.”

To thank the staff, he judged their employee cookery competition, which Fitzpatrick dubbed the “Great Fitz Bake Off”, in an post.

He wrote: “Paul went above and beyond with his inimitable enthusiastic passion and extraordinary professionalism to make our little event one we will all treasure forever.

“On behalf of everyone at Fitzpatrick Referrals, we love you Paul, and thanks for being a fantastic advocate for the animals… And the cakes!”

Hollywood said: “My absolute pleasure big thanks to you and your team for saving our cat! She means a lot to both of us and she’s alive because of you , you’re a proper hero.”

The 58-year-old baker is in a relationship with Melissa Spalding.

He split from cookery writer Alexandra Hollywood in 2017 after nearly two decades of marriage.

Hollywood has been part of The Great British Bake Off since it began in 2010 on the BBC, and continued after its move to Channel 4 when Dame Mary Berry left and was replaced by Dame Prue Leith.