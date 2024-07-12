Manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin dismissed by US judge

A New Mexico judge has thrown out the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin in the middle of his trial and said it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defence after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

The movie set of Rust, at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Baldwin cried and embraced his lawyers after the decision was announced.