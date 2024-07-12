Alan Carr and Roman Kemp inspired by Michael Mosley to reveal mental health tips

Comedian Alan Carr and radio presenter Roman Kemp have been inspired by Michael Mosley’s work to reveal their own ways of helping maintain their mental health.

In Mosley’s memory, the BBC has been hosting the Just One Thing Day on Friday, named after the late journalist’s popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to improve your wellbeing.

Roman Kemp thanked Michael Mosley (Nigel French/PA)

The day encourages presenters and the audience to take up one new healthy habit by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into their daily life.

Also taking part was the BBC’s The One Show, where Mosley – who died aged 67 of natural causes after going missing on the Greek island of Symi while on holiday – would often appear as a contributor.

Presenter Alex Jones introduced the segment, saying: “Michael dedicated his life to find new ways for all of us to improve our health and he was an inspiration to so many of you – have a look at this.”

Appearing on the pre-recorded video, Carr said: “Whenever you saw Michael on the telly, you always left feeling a bit more positive and a bit more wiser.”

The actor and talk show host said his wellbeing tip for him was having “a very basic bird table”, which he compared to the Spanish cuisine “tapas”, but for animals.

Kemp, who has spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and took part in the charity fundraiser Soccer Aid for Unicef, said: “Once a week I go and I play football.

“It’s an important part of my week and if there’s a job that comes up or something that I have to go and do, it can’t happen on a Wednesday night.”

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell said “the thing that gives me my mental well-being is the ukulele”.

He added: “Whenever I saw him (Michael) I thought, I wish he was my doctor’.”

Mosley was known for hosting a range of documentaries on the BBC and Channel 4, which were centred around health.

He was also part of the line-up in the former BBC programme Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and popularised the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet.