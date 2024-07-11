Michael Mosley’s widow says he is ‘ever present through the lives he touched’

Michael Mosley’s widow has said the TV doctor is “ever present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made” ahead of a dedicated day on the BBC which will pay tribute to his career.

The broadcaster and columnist died of natural causes last month aged 67 after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said their family is finding it “very hard” putting their “lives back together”, but they have found the messages of support and outpouring of grief to be “very moving”.

TV doctor Michael Mosley (John Rogers/BBC/PA)

In his memory, the BBC is hosting Just One Thing Day on Friday, named after his popular BBC Radio 4 podcast where he revealed tips to help improve your health.

The day will be based on Mosley’s ethos to “encourage healthy habits by introducing easy routines or simple swaps into daily life to improve health and wellbeing”, the BBC has said.

Ahead of the day, Dr Bailey Mosley said in a statement: “We are trying to put our lives back together without Michael and it’s very hard.

“Not all the time. We can smile and laugh too. As well as comfort each other.

“Grief can feel overwhelming. Light and beautiful. Catch you by surprise. Feel like the weight of a stone or a sharp pain. It changes unexpectedly.

“As people often say, it’s a journey, not all sad and you take each day at a time.

“The extraordinary outpouring of grief and gratitude for Michael and how he has changed so many lives is very moving, including the heartfelt thoughts and kindness extended to us a family, for which we are incredibly grateful.

“We sincerely hope that we can continue to share his positive message going forward. Because while we are learning to live without Michael, he is ever present through the lives that he touched and the difference he made.”

She continued: “The BBC’s celebration of Michael’s life tomorrow with ‘Just One Thing Day’ is wonderful.

“A day dedicated to the impact he had on people’s lives and to celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond – it’s humbling and delightful all at once. We are so grateful.”

BBC Radio 4 will be leading the charge on the day, kicking off on the Today show, which will welcome those who have changed their lives as a result of Mosley’s tips.

Later on Woman’s Hour, host Anita Rani will reflect on the impact the TV doctor has had on her life with a focus on the benefits of exercise.

The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric, while Front Row will celebrate how listening to music or playing an instrument can bring a sense of calm.

Elsewhere across the BBC, Radio 2’s Tina Daheley and 6 Music’s Craig Charles will both get involved with one thing to improve their own wellbeing and BBC Radio 1 will also mark the day.

TV shows Morning Live and The One Show, where Mosley was a regular contributor, will join in celebrating his legacy.

Mosley is credited with popularising the 5:2 diet, a form of intermittent fasting, through his book The Fast Diet, and he often pushed his body to extreme lengths during his research into health and wellbeing.

He first trained as a doctor in London before moving into the world of media, becoming a presenter, documentary maker, author and columnist.

During his career he presented a host of science programmes and films including the BBC series Trust Me, I’m A Doctor, which looked at healthcare in Britain, and hosted BBC Radio 4 podcast Just One Thing.

Just One Thing Day will take place across the BBC on July 12.