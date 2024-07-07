Robbie Williams entertains BST crowd with special guest Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams entertained the crowds at his headline gig in London’s Hyde Park by delivering an energy-fuelled set which featured a surprise appearance from actor Danny Dyer.

The British singer, 50, took the thousands of adoring fans at the British Summer Time (BST) show on a two-hour journey through his back catalogue playing hits including Angels, Candy and Rock DJ.

He kicked off the sold-out show by being raised to the stage in an all-white suit and tank top to perform his 1997 classic Let Me Entertain You alongside a troupe of dancers.

Robbie Williams performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London (Ian West/PA)

After playing songs including Land Of A Thousand Dances and Come Undone, he shared his relief that England had secured a place in the Euros semi-finals after the team secured victory over Switzerland in a nail-biting penalty shootout just before his show.

Fans shared videos online of crowds gathering around mobile phones and radios to watch the tense final moments of the match while they waited for Williams to take to the stage.

As part of the celebrations during the night, the singer brought out EastEnders star Dyer for a rendition of Blur’s hit Park Life.

Williams began the performance decked out in an all-white suit (Ian West/PA)

“It’s the double act you didn’t know you needed in your life,” Williams told the crowd as Dyer appeared before the actor said: “Let’s have it, Hyde Park.”

The singer also reminisced on the early days of his career in boy band Take That by performing a number of their tracks including 1991’s Do What U Like and 1992 hit Could It Be Magic.

Throughout the show, Williams changed up his attire by adding a red rhinestone jacket at one stage and finished by wearing a black lounge suit with white trim.

He closed out the performance with his career-defining track Angels as a dazzling display of fireworks lit up the sky over Hyde Park.

Williams treated fans to performances of his most famous hits (Ian West/PA)

Country star Shania Twain is set to take to the stage on Sunday for her headline BST show.

The singer-songwriter, who performed the coveted Glastonbury legends slot last weekend, is expected to perform her hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman!, You’re Still The One and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

Next weekend, Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks is still expected to take to the stage on Friday for her headline show.

On Saturday, she had to postpone a show in Glasgow just hours before she was due to take the stage following a leg injury and has subsequently postponed her Manchester show on Tuesday as well.

Australian singer superstar Kylie Minogue will top the bill next Saturday while South Korean stars Stray Kids will close out the run next Sunday.