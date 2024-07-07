Alfie Boe launches rose for brain tumour charity in memory of his late father

Alfie Boe has launched a rose in memory of his late father to help raise funds for a brain tumour charity.

The tenor and musical theatre star, who is a patron of Brain Tumour Research, was 23 years old when his father Alfred died from the disease in 1997.

Boe said in an Instagram post that it was a “fun yet emotional” moment launching the Alfred Robert Boe rose at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival on Sunday.

On releasing the rose, he said in a statement: “My dad loved his roses, so it’s really special for me to do this in his memory while helping to raise money for Brain Tumour Research, a charity I am very proud to be a patron of and which is working to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

The musician also shared his frustration at the lack of developments in treatments nearly 30 years on, saying: “It makes me angry that, in all this time, the situation for patients like Dad hasn’t really changed.

“I feel incredibly sad to think that families are still facing this awful diagnosis and, nearly 30 years later, there have been so few advances in treatment.

“There is no doubt in my mind that research into brain tumours should be a priority and I am ashamed to think that charities are having to do so much in this area.

“The Government should be doing so much more.”

Alfie Boe (Ian West/PA)

The colour of the Alfred Robert Boe rose, produced by breeders Harkness Roses, varies between a peach tone to a pale pink.

Dan Knowles, the chief executive of Brain Tumour Research, said he hopes the flower will raise funds and awareness to progress their “research into brain tumours and improve outcomes for patients like Alfred who are forced to fight this awful disease”.

The rose is available to order from roses.co.uk and a portion of the funds will go to Brain Tumour Research.