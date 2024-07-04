Paloma Faith latest star to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories from Glastonbury

Singer Paloma Faith is the latest star to join CBeebies Bedtime Stories as part of a Glastonbury Festival special.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This star performed on the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm Festival on Sunday, a set she later described as “joyous, daunting, high pressured, life affirming and euphoric” on Instagram.

While at the festival, 42-year-old Faith sat down to read The Party Animals by Alex Willmore, which will air at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer on Thursday.

The story is about a group of cheeky monkeys who have moved into the forest and are disturbing the peace with their all-night partying, with lessons in acceptance, understanding and celebrating our differences at the forefront.

It forms part of a string of Glastonbury Festival specials.

It follows stars including frontwoman Abigail Morris from The Last Dinner Party reading Sam Francisco, King Of The Disco by Sarah Tagholm, and Kasabian’s Serge Pizzorno reading Unicorns Don’t Love Sparkles by Lucy Rowland.

Singer-songwriter Jordan Rakei will follow Faith, reading Doggy Dance Off by Steve Smallman, airing on Friday at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.