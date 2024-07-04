Kimberley Walsh: Girls Aloud tour was one of the most special times in my life

Kimberley Walsh has said Girls Aloud’s reunion tour in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding has been “one of the most special times” in her life.

The girl group – consisting of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Walsh – have been travelling around the UK and Ireland since May, performing hit tracks from their back catalogue including Love Machine, Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

The tour was dedicated to Harding, who was diagnosed with cancer and died in September 2021 aged 39.

Walsh shared a selection of photos of her and her fellow bandmates backstage to Instagram to celebrate the foursome wrapping up their tour on Sunday.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “‘And that is that…’ reflecting on the last few shows of this wonderful tour. Genuinely one of the most special times in my life so far.

“Sharing the magic of being in Girls Aloud with my kids was a different level and appreciation.

“I was blown away by the audiences night after night and feel beyond proud of my girls for what we achieved together.”

Walsh thanked all of those who had helped bring the tour to life including their tour managers, production and promotion team, dancers, glam team, physiotherapists and catering.

“What a team, what a few months we have had. Thank you and goodnight,” she added.

The group’s official account also shared a video montage which included clips of them backstage before their final show in Liverpool, as well as moments from their performance and of the audience’s ecstatic reactions.

“And that’s a wrap,” the page wrote alongside the video.

“Liverpool, you gave us the perfect grand finale for #TheGirlsAloudShow tour.”

The girl group are set to reunite to perform at Brighton Pride in August.

The singers won Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and formed Girls Aloud, going on to achieve four UK number one singles and a Brit award for track The Promise.

They reunited with new music for their 10th anniversary in 2012, while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.