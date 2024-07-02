EastEnders storyline to raise awareness of ‘alarming rates’ of spiking in the UK

EastEnders is to run a spiking storyline in order to raise awareness of “alarming rates” of the crime in the UK.

The story will see Anna Knight, played by Molly Rainford, spiked while on a night out at nightclub Peggy’s, but the incident initially goes unnoticed as her friends believe her erratic behaviour is actually down to alcohol.

Her friends eventually become concerned after realising her behaviour does not match up with the small amount of alcohol she has consumed.

EastEnders wants to raise awareness of ‘alarming levels’ of spiking in the UK (BBC/PA)

The episode will air on July 16, and then viewers will be able to gain further insight in a five-part mini-series accessible via a QR code, which will feature in the main episode, in what will be a first for the soap.

The mini-series will aim to show viewers the internal warning signs to look out for when spiked, while additional footage from the perspective of Anna’s friends will showcase the outward effects the drugs have on her behaviour.

The soap has worked with spiking charities Stamp Out Spiking and WithYou in order to ensure the storyline is portrayed as “accurately and as sensitively as possible”.

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “With incidents of spiking rising at alarming rates across the UK in recent years, we chose to explore this issue with Anna Knight who represents the demographic most affected by spiking.

“It was imperative for us to work alongside organisations to accurately present, and sensitively portray this storyline.

“Molly’s performance has thoughtfully demonstrated the dangerous realities of spiking, as we look to raise awareness of the warning signs and symptoms to look out for after an individual has been spiked.”

Dawn Dines, CEO and founder at Stamp Out Spiking, welcomed the storyline, and added: “EastEnders is a wonderful vehicle to drive the safeguarding message.

“With its huge popularity amongst a wide range of the public, it will help inspire conversations to help protect men and women being targeted.

“Education is key to preventing these incidents. Stamp Out Spiking are delighted to have taken part in bringing the essential storyline to the screen.”

The mini-series will also be accessible via the EastEnders TikTok.