Taylor Swift receives gift from ‘Irish fan club’ U2 as Eras Tour lands in Dublin

Taylor Swift received a welcome gift from Irish rock band U2 after landing in their hometown of Dublin for the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

Ahead of her opening show at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, the Fortnight singer said she was “already feeling that Irish hospitality” after being given a bunch of flowers and a note from the members of U2.

The note read: “Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown…leave some of it standing?!!!!”

It was signed off by her “Irish fan club” Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

U2 perform on stage (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On her Instagram story, Swift added “@u2, thanks for always being the classiest & coolest”, adding an Irish flag to the comment.

It marks the first night of three for Swift’s mega tour in Dublin.

Around 50,000 fans will descend on the Aviva Stadium for each of the three gigs in the Irish capital, with some travelling from abroad to see the show.

The billion dollar Eras Tour, which sees the Pennsylvanian singer play hits from across her career, has travelled through the Americas, Asia and has now reached Europe.