Fans flock to Dublin stadium for opening night of Taylor Swift’s Irish shows

Glitter-clad fans have flocked to a Dublin stadium to see global pop phenomenon Taylor Swift for her opening show in Ireland.

Families and groups of women, some wearing outfits styled to the themes of Swift’s albums, were buzzing as they queued from Friday morning, despite the stadium not opening until 3pm.

Fans are hoping the US superstar will use some words of Irish, as her song Sweet Nothing makes reference to her holiday to Co Wicklow.

Arriving fans Aine Feny, who is from Cork, said “her nod to Ireland is amazing”, while Tara O’Keefe, a teacher from Cork, said there is a huge sense of camaraderie between the fans, who trade friendship bracelets during concerts.

(Left to right) Sisters Erin O Geran, Orla O Geran, Eadaoin O Geran and Emma Tobin from Cork show their friendship bracelets before watching Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Erin O’Geran, along with her sisters Orla O’Geran, Eadaoin O’Geran and Emma Tobin, drove up from Co Cork to see Swift.

“I love her music. I’ve been a big Swiftie for about three years, so I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” Erin said. “So I brought them along with me.”

Sarah Walsh, who travelled up from Killarney, Co Kerry, said she first saw Swift live in 2011 when she was 13 years old – adding that the singer’s favourite number is 13.

Amy Gallagher, from Offaly, brought her twin daughters Lucy and Emily Gallagher and her niece Isabella McCumiskey to see Swift.

The Eras Tour spectacle will be the two little Swifties’ first concert.

Cathy Maher, Kristyn Dunlop, and Niamh Murray from Dublin before watching Taylor Swift (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked why she likes Swift, Lucy said “because she sings really good songs” and that her favourite song is Cruel Summer while Emily said her favourite is Bad Blood.

The singer’s billion dollar Eras Tour, which sees her play hits across her discography, has travelled through the Americas, Asia and now hits Europe.

Around 50,000 fans are expected to descend on the Aviva Stadium for each of the three gigs in the Irish capital, with some travelling from abroad to see the pop spectacle.

Businesses surrounding the stadium have embraced the Taylor-mania, with The Bridge Pub – self-dubbed ‘the home of rugby’ – announcing a list of album-themed cocktails to mark the blockbuster shows.

Elsewhere in Dublin, businesses have gotten into the spirit with Taylor Swift-themed brunches, bracelet-making classes, quizzes, and spin classes featuring her music.

Ahead of the concert, Swift said on her Instagram story that she was “already feeling that Irish hospitality” after rock band U2 sent her flowers and a card welcoming her “back to our hometown”.

On Thursday, Irish Swifties queued up to buy jumpers, hoodies and T-shirts at Dublin’s 3Arena stadium.

Fans have travelled from the USA to Dublin to see the star, some of whom said they had already seen an Eras Tour performance.

Some who had missed out on tickets for the shows in the UK – for scheduled shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London – said they had managed to nab some for the Irish leg.

The musician is expected to take to the stage from 7.30pm and perform for around three and a half hours.

(Left to right) Emma Satchwell, Lauren Clark, Annabel Cleary, and Tierna Brazil before watching Taylor Swift performing on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Liam McBurney/PA)

Swift’s blockbuster show is expected to boost businesses in the cities she performs in, a phenomenon which also happened during Beyonce’s Renaissance tour as it pulls masses of tourists to regions.

The concert is one of several cultural events on in Dublin this weekend, described by a deputy commissioner of Ireland’s police force as a “jam-packed” three days.

Dublin’s Pride Parade, all four quarter-finals of the GAA senior football championship, the Longitude festival and Shania Twain will also be drawing crowds to the Irish capital.