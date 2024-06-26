More than 14 million viewers watch England’s underwhelming Slovenia clash
England will proceed to the next round despite the goalless result.
England’s underwhelming clash with Slovenia was watched by 14.5 million viewers, ITV has said.
The match saw Gareth Southgate’s side progress to the European Championship knockout phase as Group C winners, despite being held to a 0-0 draw.
Some 14.5 million people tuned in on watch on all devices, including ITV1 and ITVX, peaking at 15.4 million.
An average of 9.2 million viewers watched ITV’s full live coverage, which ran from 6:45pm until 10:45pm, the broadcaster said.
Fans have expressed frustration at England’s performance after they were unable to turn their dominance into a morale-boosting victory and Tuesday’s clash in Cologne ended goalless.
Despite this, they will face a third-placed side in the last 16 on Sunday.
The match will be shown on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player with build-up from 3.30pm ahead of the 5pm kick-off.