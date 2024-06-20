Olivia Colman to return to award-winning role for The Night Manager series two

Olivia Colman will return for the highly-anticipated second series of The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston, it has been announced.

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as intelligence officer Angela Burr, for which she received a Golden Globe for best supporting actress.

Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie will also return as Sandy Langbourne and A Quiet Place actor Noah Jupe will reprise his role as Daniel Roper, the son of notorious businessman Richard Roper, eight years on from when the BBC thriller first aired in 2016.

Tom Hiddleston (Matt Alexander/PA)

Joker actor Douglas Hodge will return to his role as Rex Mayhew and Traces actor Michael Nardone as Roper’s former henchmen, Frisky.

It was previously announced that Loki star Tom Hiddleston will be back in his starring role as Jonathan Pine.

Babylon actor Diego Calva, Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, Obsession star Indira Varma, Wicked Little Letters actor Paul Chahidi and Adult Material Hayley Squires are also joining the cast for the next series.

Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, said: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

Character 7’s Stephen Garrett, who was also lead executive producer on the first season, added: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family, and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception.

“It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after eight years apart, reunited for season two, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman.

“Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it.”

Inspired by the characters in John Le Carre’s best-selling novel, the second series will again be written by show creator David Farr and will be helmed by Bafta-winning director Georgi Banks-Davies.

Filming for the next series of the thriller will start next month and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first series followed hotel night manager Jonathan Pine who gets recruited by a British intelligence office to infiltrate an arms dealer’s inner circle, played by House star Hugh Laurie.

It was nominated for a host of awards including Baftas, Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.