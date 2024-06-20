Hannah Waddingham to perform national anthem at Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham will perform the national anthem ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix next month.

The stage and screen actress and singer, 49, said she feels “deeply privileged” to sing the patriotic song at the Silverstone race track on Sunday July 7 as she is “immensely proud” of her British roots.

The highly-anticipated race weekend, which attracted crowds of around 480,000 people last year, will also feature a star-studded music line-up which includes grime star Stormzy and drum and bass outfit Rudimental.

Hannah Waddingham (Ian West/PA)

Waddingham said: “It’s the most enormous ‘pinch-me’ moment to perform the National Anthem ahead of this year’s race.

“I feel deeply privileged.

“The atmosphere and excitement at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix last year was utterly electric and I can’t wait to be a part of it again.

“I am immensely proud of my British roots and I will remember this honour all my life.”

She added that she will be cheering on all the British drivers including the “mighty Lewis (Hamilton), George (Russell) and Lando (Norris). C’mon Chaps! Let’s do this!”

Across her career, Waddingham has starred in many hit shows including Game Of Thrones and Sex Education.

She rose to global stardom through her role as businesswoman Rebecca Welton in Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, which follows the up-and-downs of the fiction football team of AFC Richmond.

The actress previously made a name for herself as a leading lady of musical theatre, starring in productions of Monty Python’s Spamalot, Into the Woods, The Wizard of Oz and A Little Night Music.

Waddingham has also turned her hand to presenting of recent, helming the last two Olivier Awards and co-presenting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023.

Her recent projects include starring in action comedy The Fall Guy and animated adventure The Garfield Movie, and she has just finished production on Mission Impossible 8: Dead Reckoning Part II.

British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

The four-day event, taking place from July 4 to 7, is expanding its music and arts offering this year in the hope of making the British Grand Prix a summer highlight for both the sporting and music calendar.

Rock band Kings Of Leon will open the proceedings on Thursday before British rapper Stormzy headlines on the Friday.

Fans will be able to get into the summer mode on Saturday as Pete Tong presents his Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra.

Rudimental are set to close the weekend with a rousing live performance on Sunday.

The line-up will also include The Snuts, Self Esteem, Jordss, Ghetts, Arielle Free and Anna De Ferran.

Last year, Homeland actor Damian Lewis performed the national anthem alongside his band.

The British Grand Prix will take place from July 4 to 7, with tickets available on the official website.