Piers Morgan to interview Elon Musk on YouTube channel

Piers Morgan is to interview Tesla boss Elon Musk on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel.

The former Daily Mirror editor, 59, told news website Semafor in February that he was due to interview Musk on January 7, but said the billionaire cancelled after Morgan publicly criticised his decision to let conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on to his social media platform X.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Morgan shared a photo of the two on what looked to be a boat and revealed that a Piers Morgan Uncensored interview would be “coming soon”.

He said: “Coming soon to ⁦‪Piers Morgan Uncensored … the world’s richest & most fascinating, innovative man.

“Great to finally meet you ⁦‪Elon, loved our chat and looking forward to the interview!”

Musk, 52, took over Twitter, now X, in 2022 and since then he has loosened content moderation on the site and allowed more controversial material on the platform, as part of his support of “absolute free speech”.

The announcement follows Morgan’s high-profile interview with Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey earlier in the month, who defended himself against allegations of sexual misconduct while they two were in conversation.

A Channel 4 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked aired in May and Spacey, known for House Of Cards and American Beauty, denied fresh claims of inappropriate behaviour featured in the programme.

Former Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan recently interviewed Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey (James Manning/PA)

The Oscar-winner, who was found not guilty during a London trial last year after being accused of sexual offences, has always denied any criminal wrongdoing, and misconduct allegations.

Morgan has also interviewed the woman who claims to be the inspiration behind Martha in Netflix series Baby Reindeer, said to be based on the real-life experiences of writer Richard Gadd, whose character Donny Dunn is stalked by a woman called Martha Scott.

Fiona Harvey has filed a lawsuit accusing Netflix of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity.