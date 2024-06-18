Sir Ian McKellen’s West End play cancelled until Thursday after fall

Sir Ian McKellen is “recovering well” but his West End show will be cancelled on Wednesday after he fell from the stage earlier this week, the production has said.

The veteran stage and screen actor, 85, was portraying John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre on Monday when he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

After the accident, he was taken to hospital to receive treatment and the remainder of Monday and Tuesday’s performances were cancelled to allow him to rest.

Sir Ian had been expected to return for Wednesday’s matinee performance, but the show has now been cancelled until Thursday.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the production said they “look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready”.

“The performance on Wednesday 19 June will be cancelled following Ian McKellen’s fall during the performance of Player Kings on Monday (17 June)”, the statement said.

“Bookers for the affected performance will be contacted by their point of purchase directly. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to the Noel Coward Theatre on Thursday 20 June.

“We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready. We will keep audiences updates regarding remaining performances this week.”

Player Kings, a production of Henry IV, parts one and two, adapted and directed by Robert Icke, is due to move to the Bristol Hippodrome in July and will also be staged in Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.