Adrian Dunbar says Line Of Duty cast want to see shows return

Line Of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar has said the cast “all want” to see the return of the show.

Dunbar, 65, who was born in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, played Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC series.

The sixth season of the police drama, which aired from March to May in 2021, was a ratings success, with its dramatic finale revealing the identity of the mysterious corrupt officer H.

Speaking about what it was like to film the drama in Northern Ireland, Dunbar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was fantastic to go back to Belfast to work, because that’s where I got my start, I got my start at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast.

Adrian Dunbar on the set of the sixth series of Line of Duty (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The uplift has been amazing.

“It’s just the positivity that exists in the place at the minute, but it was great going back and it was great bringing Vicky (McClure) and Martin (Compston) over there to show them around.

“And we had some great times in the city, and we will hopefully, who knows, maybe have some great times again.”

Asked if their could be another series, he said: “I have to be very careful, because you know, we burn up the internet, if we say anything, but I mean the point is that we all want it to happen.

“So if it were to happen, we’d be really happy.”

Asked if “all” includes the writer Jed Mercurio, he added: “Of course it includes Dr Mercurio himself, who knows he might be beavering away somewhere with an idea, who knows?”