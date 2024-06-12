Outnumbered star Ramona Marquez: I still watch show to see us grow up on screen

The child stars of hit sitcom Outnumbered have reflected on the huge success of the show, with actress Ramona Marquez saying she still watches the show because she “likes to watch us all grow up on screen”.

The popular series about the Brockman family, starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, ran from 2007 to 2014 on BBC One and will return for a one-off festive episode this year.

The most recent episode was a Christmas special in 2016.

The Brockman family will return for a Christmas special (Colin Hutton/BBC)

Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey, who played children Karen, Ben and Jake, have reunited to launch Comic Relief’s new YouTube series Rewind.

Marquez, now 23, said: “I do sometimes watch Outnumbered again. It’s comforting to see it, even though I was in it!

“I like being able to watch us all grow up on screen, and I love being able to see Hugh and Claire – they were always joking around on set and creating such a relaxed and fun environment for us and the crew during filming.”

Drew-Honey, 28, said “Being a part of Outnumbered was an amazing experience. It was such an iconic show that resonated with so many people because the Brockmans were the quintessential British family.

The Rewind series celebrates the specials, performances, and entertainment created for Comic Relief over the years and Drew-Honey added: “Filming the Comic Relief specials was always a unique experience, where we would come together after months of filming.

Ramona Marquez, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey have reunited for the Comic Relief Rewind series (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief/PA)

“I remember being 10 years old and thinking ‘Wow, I get to be a part of something really special’.”

Roche, 24, said: “The main memories I have from filming the Comic Relief specials are all the fun we had on set, joking around and working with celebrities like Andy Murray, Frank Lampard and Christine Lampard.

“It was such an incredible experience, and they were all so funny!

“Being part of Comic Relief’s Rewind series has been amazing, giving us a chance to reminisce and laugh together over the content we filmed 12 years ago.”

– To watch the first full episode in the three-part series, airing at 4pm on Sunday June 16, visit Comic Relief’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/comicrelief.