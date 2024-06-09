Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

A body has been found in the search for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley, who went missing on a Greek island.

The body and an umbrella were discovered in a rocky area beside Agia Marina on Symi on Sunday after an extensive search operation led by emergency workers.

The 67-year-old TV personality was last seen by friends at Agios Nikolaos beach on Wednesday, before going for a walk to the centre of the island.

Michael Mosley disappeared while on holiday in Greece on Wednesday (John Rogers/BBC)

The search effort has been widespread, operating in dangerous conditions and high temperatures, and has included police, firefighters with drones, Greek Red Cross workers, divers, a search dog and a helicopter.

Mosley, known for popularising the 5:2 diet and for his appearances on The One Show and This Morning, was on holiday when he vanished.

Greek authorities shifted their focus to a treacherous mountainous area after CCTV footage from a house at the edge of a small marina in the village of Pedi showed the presenter walking towards a mountainous path at about 2pm local time on Wednesday.

New footage released on Saturday also appeared to show Mosley walking unimpeded with an umbrella near to the marina.