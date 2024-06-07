Kirstie Allsopp pays tribute to auctioneer father as ‘best of his generation’

Kirstie Allsopp has paid tribute to her father, who she said was the “best of his generation”.

Former Christie’s auction house chairman and businessman Charles Henry Allsopp, the sixth Baron Hindlip, died on Wednesday, the Location, Location, Location presenter announced late on Thursday evening.

On Instagram, Allsopp, 52, shared a picture of the late peer, and wrote: “This is my Dad, Charlie Hindlip, he was a great auctioneer, the best of his generation, an artist, a gardener, a father of four, and grandfather of eight, a loving husband to a wife he lost too soon.

“He was a real star, he worked hard, played hard and went further than anyone ever expected.

“He died at home yesterday, surrounded by love, flowers and photographs, in a house he built, looking out over a stunning garden he created from scratch.

“I have been so proud to be his daughter all my life, and will be until the day I die. Bless you Dad, we loved you so much. ”

Her 66-year-old mother died in 2014 following a 26-year battle with cancer.

Allsopp and Phil Spencer have presented Location, Location, Location for more than 20 years and hosted Relocation, Relocation.

She has been dubbed “the queen of craft” for making Channel 4 programmes Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas and Kirstie’s Celebrity Craft Masters.

Baron Allsopp, also the father of TV presenter Sofie Allsopp and Henry William Allsopp, who is know the seventh Baron Hindlip, was 83.