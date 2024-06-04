Brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas say hosting new ITV game show is ‘dream come true’

Soap star brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas have said it is a “dream come true” to host a new ITV game show together, titled 99 To Beat.

In their first presenting role as a duo, former Emmerdale actor Adam and Coronation Street star Ryan will help guide 100 contestants as they go head to head in a range of challenges.

After every game, those who lose must leave the competition until the last remaining player claims the top prize, having beaten the other 99 contestants.

The brothers said: “It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it.

“It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family.

“It’s a dream come true for us. We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it’s fun/silly/competitive and heartfelt.”

Since starring in the popular soaps, the pair have appeared in a number of hit entertainment shows including playing alongside each other in All Star Family Fortunes.

Adam, known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale and Donte Charles in Waterloo Road, also competed in I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! and Strictly Come Dancing.

After starring as Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street for many years, older brother Ryan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and competed in Dancing On Ice earlier this year.

Their new game show is being made by production company Initial, part of Banijay UK, which was behind Celebrity Big Brother, Big Brother and Soccer Aid.

Head of entertainment commissioning at ITV Katie Rawcliffe said: “With their infectious laughs and undeniable warmth, I couldn’t think of anyone more befitting than Adam and Ryan Thomas to front this exciting new series.

“With them at the helm, 99 To Beat is sure to be a supremely entertaining watch.”

Katy Manley, managing director of Initial, said she is “really excited” to bring the format to the UK, after it was developed by Belgian broadcaster VRT and production company De Chinezen.

“It’s so warm, funny and unique – we’re looking forward to finding some brilliant contestants, and to working with Adam and Ryan who will bring their fantastic chemistry and contagious energy to the show”, she added.

Casting for the series is open and producers are looking for contestants aged between 18 and 80 from “all walks of life, and with a range of experiences who have one thing in common – they don’t like to lose”.