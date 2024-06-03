Love Island contestants rank each other on ‘boyfriend and girlfriend material’

The latest batch of Love Island recruits will have to rank each other in order of who seems most likely to make a good partner when they enter the villa as a new series kicks off.

A dozen new islanders will walk into the famous house in the first episode on Monday night, but shortly after they meet and start getting to know each other, they are given their first challenge.

Among the contestants are a semi-professional footballer, a mental health nurse and an office administrator with Erb’s Palsy

Host Maya Jama splits them into boys and girls and tells them: “First impressions count. Boys and girls, I now want you to rate each other in order of who you think has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who has given the least relationship vibes.”

The islanders are getting to know one another as Jama makes her entrance.

The girls first gather together and organise the boys from most to least on who they think is boyfriend material.

The boys then rank the girls based on who seems most likely to make a good partner.

Afterwards, Jama tells them: “Well, that was very interesting. I bet you’re wondering how we’re going to couple you up. Well, you’ve done it yourselves.”

Maya Jama returns as host (Jeff Moore/PA)

She reveals the girls will couple up with the boy who is placed in the same position as them on the most-to-least scale.

Islanders this year include Patsy Field, 29, an office administrator from Orpington who was born with Erb’s Palsy, a paralysis of the arm caused by injury to the upper group of the arm’s main nerves resulting from a difficult birth.

She will be joined by Samantha Kenny, 26, a make-up artist from Liverpool; semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, 27, from London, who is close friends with previous contestant Olivia Attwood and her husband – the footballer Bradley Dack, and Mimii Ngulube, 24, a mental health nurse from Portsmouth.

They will be joined by Munveer Jabbal, 30, a recruitment manager from Surbiton, Nicole Samuel, 24, an accounts manager from Aberdare, and Ciaran Davies, 21, a surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales.

Sam Taylor, 23, a hair stylist from Chesterfield, Ayo Odukoya, 25, a model from Canning Town, Harriett Blackmore, 24, a dancer and personal shopper from Brighton and Sean Stone, 24, a salesman from Herford and Jess White, 25, a retail manager from Stockport, will also be hoping to find romance.

Love Island returns to screens on June 3 at 9pm.

The first episode will be simulcast across ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV.