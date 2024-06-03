Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy opt for casual looks at Dior show

Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy have opted for casual looks at a Dior fashion show in Scotland.

The Cruise 2025 collection was presented by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in the gardens of Drummond Castle in Perthshire.

Brand ambassador Lawrence, who won the best Oscar actress gong for Silver Linings Playbook, wore a leopard print belted coat, which featured in Dior’s autumn/winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in February, on the front row.

Anya Taylor-Joy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She also opted for white top and flared jeans, leaning into the more casual aesthetic that Chiuri experimented with in her last collection.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams – who played Christian Dior’s sister, Catherine, in the recent Apple TV+ show The New Look – also wore leopard print from the last collection.

She styled the look similarly to the runway, wearing the belted leopard print two-piece with mini shorts over a black long-sleeve turtleneck.

Rosamund Pike (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fresh off her press tour for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Queen’s Gambit star Taylor-Joy also tapped into the trend for short shorts, wearing hers with stirrup leggings, a black turtleneck and a grey blazer slung over the top.

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins, who attended alongside her husband Charlie McDowell, also got the all-black memo for the front row, wearing a turtleneck paired with a utility jacket and matching skirt.

Gone Girl actress Rosamund Pike chose a more timeless look, donning a slouchy belted trench coat over a black turtleneck and white wide-legged trousers.

Meanwhile, Spice Girl star Geri Horner was elegant in all white, wearing a boxy jacket with an embellished neckline over a turtleneck and a long A-line skirt.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Also among the celebrities was Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver, all in black, and tennis star Emma Raducanu, dressed in white.

Chiuri was inspired by her location for the Cruise 2025 location, opening the show with plenty of tartan looks, with a twist which included a punk sensibility – such as jagged hems, flashes of skin, bedazzling, tartan hotpants and heavy black boots – throughout.

She collaborated with Samantha McCoach, the Scottish designer of the brand Le Kilt, and took historical inspiration.

Dior’s Instagram listed a series of late-medieval tapestries known as La Dame a la Licorne and needlework by Mary, Queen of Scots as key jumping-off points for the clothes.

Models wore flouncy white shirts with stiff, tight corsets over the top – reminiscent of the Bridgerton-inspired Regency dressing that has become so popular thanks to the Netflix show – as well a selection of outfits featuring heavy medieval-inspired chainmail in various forms.

Minnie Driver (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The show ended with a procession of bagpipe players lining the runway, as the stream of models gave showgoers one last look at their outfits.

This wasn’t the first time Dior had touched down in Scotland.

Back in 1955, Christian Dior held two fashion shows in the country: one at the Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire, and the other at the Central Hotel in Glasgow.