Coldplay thank fans for helping band exceed climate target

Coldplay are claiming that the band have exceeded their climate change target after pledging to put on one of the greenest tours in history.

The British band – made up of frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion and known for the songs Viva La Vida, Paradise and Yellow – have long advocated for greater environmental efforts in the industry.

Coldplay said they would reduce carbon emissions by “at least 50%” for their 2022-2024 Music Of The Spheres Tour by using rechargeable batteries fuelled by renewable sources for shows along with other efforts.

A statement on Monday from the band said that CO2 emissions are “59% less” for the first two years of the series of dates compared to Coldplay’s stadium tour from 2016 to 2017, according to figures verified by the MIT Environmental Solutions Initiative.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our incredible touring family and to all the brilliant people who’ve made this possible,” Coldplay added.

“Most of all, we’d like to thank everyone who’s come to a show and helped charge the show batteries on the power bikes and kinetic dance floors; everyone who’s arrived by foot, bike, ride share or public transport; everyone who’s come with refillable water bottles or returned their LED wristband for recycling; and everyone who’s bought a ticket, which means you’ve already planted one of seven million trees so far.

“As a band, and as an industry, we’re a long way from where we need to be on this.

“But we’re grateful for everyone’s help so far, and we salute everyone who’s making efforts to push things in the right direction.”

Coldplay have long campaigned for climate action, with Martin saying in 2019 that they would not launch a globe-trotting tour for their album Everyday Life due to environmental concerns.

In October 2021, the band performed at the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace in north London with the aid of 60 people pedalling bicycles.

Coldplay were also part of an environmental law charity ClientEarth campaign earlier that year, along with Brian Eno and Anna Calvi, to curate playlists to encourage action on climate change.