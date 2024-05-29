Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones hint at reunion

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have hinted at a reunion as they teased they “have got some news to share”.

The pair shot to fame as lovers Connell Waldron and Marianne Sheridan in the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in April 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between the Irish teenagers, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell in the BBC Three adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People (Enda Bowe/BBC)

Edgar-Jones shared a selfie of the duo on her Instagram story, in which they can both be seen flashing peace signs.

She wrote: “We’ve got some news to share!! Watch this space,” adding a heart emoji at the end.

The photo was also shared by Element Pictures, the production company behind Normal People, who added an eyes emoji.

The series was a huge hit during the coronavirus lockdown and turned the duo into global stars.

Mescal has since starred in romantic drama All Of Us Strangers, opposite Andrew Scott, and was nominated for an Oscar for father-daughter drama Aftersun.

He will soon be seen in the epic Gladiator II, the sequel to Sir Ridley Scott’s film starring Russell Crowe.

Edgar-Jones has appeared in the big-screen adaptation of hit book Where The Crawdads Sing and will appear in upcoming summer blockbuster Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 Twister.