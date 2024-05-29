Jeremy Allen White strives for perfection in The Bear season three trailer

The third season of The Bear will see expectations at an all-time high as Jeremy Allen White’s character strives for perfection and a Michelin star.

The TV series, about top chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run the family business after the death of his brother, swept the TV awards season this year.

The fast-paced trailer for the third season sees Carmy introduce a list of “non-negotiables” for his staff, as he bids to match the best restaurants, including “vibrant collaboration” and “no repeat ingredients”.

“If it’s not perfect, it doesn’t go out,” Carmy says.

The trailer also sees Carmy offer chef Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, an official partnership agreement “so that you can push me and I can push you”, he says.

Allen White and co-star Edebiri won awards in the comedy series category at the Emmys, Golden Globes, the SAG awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards, while the show won best ensemble in a comedy series at all four ceremonies.

The Bear season three will premiere on June 27 on Disney+ in the UK, with all 10 episodes available at the same time.