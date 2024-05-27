Anthony McPartlin jokes Britain’s Got Talent judges didn’t send baby gifts

Britain’s Got Talent co-host Anthony McPartlin praised Simon Cowell live on-air for his gift after the birth of his son Wilder, before quipping he was “still waiting” for gifts from judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The first live semi-final kicked off on Monday and saw South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe voted through to Sunday’s final.

The pair will compete with the winners of the semi-finals from the rest of the week for the £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

“It’s finally here, the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent,” McPartlin said in a footage shown at the beginning of the show.

Co-presenter Donnelly said: “Shall we check the checklist, make sure we’ve got everything.

“Nappies, baby wipes – hang on this is your list.”

The pair found the correct checklist, ticking off a “brilliant audience”, the “greatest red carpet in the history of red carpets” and “top notch talent”.

After the duo introduced the judges to the audience, judge Cowell said: “By the way, can I just say congratulations to you Ant.

“I really am happy,” to which the crowd cheered loudly.

Anthony McPartlin and Simon Cowell (Matt Crossick/PA)

McPartlin said: “I know you are, I can tell.

“Thank you for your lovely gift – judges still waiting on yours.”

Cowell said: “It’s from all of us.”

“It was signed by you, not them,” McPartlin joked.

During the ITV talent show, the duo’s golden buzzer act Ssaulabi Performance Troupe appeared on stage to widespread acclaim, and were later voted through to the final.

“I thought I was proud when me son was born, but now how proud am I now,” McPartlin quipped.

A fortnight ago, the TV presenter announced his wife Anne-Marie Corbett had welcomed their first child.

McPartlin and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.