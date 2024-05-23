Demi Moore and Cher among stars supporting Aids fundraising gala in Cannes

Hollywood A-listers Demi Moore and Cher were among the stars supporting the amfAR gala in Cannes to raise money for Aids research.

Ghost actress Moore hosted the 30th edition of the event on Thursday, while veteran singer Cher delivered a “special musical moment” and Nick Jonas and Jess Glynne performed.

The star-studded guestlist also included actress Michelle Yeoh, model Heidi Klum, singer Kelly Rowland and Sarah, Duchess of York, who attended an evening which included a live auction and a fashion show curated by the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris Carine Roitfeld.

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards and Cher attending the 30th edition of the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Moore walked the red carpet ahead of the event in a white Loewe gown with a draping neckline which she accessorised with silver jewellery by Chopard.

Cher wore a black gown paired with an oversized black fur coat for the occasion.

She was joined on the carpet with her music executive partner Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, who wore a black suit and white shirt with no tie.

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne walked the red carpet together at the amfAR Gala (Doug Peters/PA)

Singer Glynne also walked the carpet while holding hands with sports pundit Alex Scott, who are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Glynne donned an elegant one-shoulder white gown while Scott wore an off-the-shoulder nude dress with intricate bead work and a sheer skirt.

Sarah, Duchess of York wore a cream dress with elegant beading for the event in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

Jonas also looked sharp in a white tuxedo jacket and the Duchess of York opted for a cream dress which featured elegant beading and a translucent cape for the event.

Barbara Palvin and Leomie Anderson were among the models who featured in the fashion show held at the Hotel du Cap.

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, model Winnie Harlow, German actress Diane Kruger and Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell were also among those in attendance.