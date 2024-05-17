Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunite with Lanthimos at Kinds Of Kindness debut

The Favourite stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone have reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos at the Kinds Of Kindness premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

British actor Alwyn posed with his co-stars, including Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, and Margaret Qualley, on the red carpet, a month after ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift launched her album The Tortured Poets Department.

The fifth track, titled So Long, London – the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift’s albums – was thought to offer an insight into her split from Alwyn after six years together.

Cast members attend the Kinds Of Kindness premiere in Cannes (Doug Peters/PA)

The premiere also marked a reunion for the cast of Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which won numerous awards this year including the Golden Globe for best motion picture.

Stone, who won the Oscar for best actress for her role as Bella Baxter, was reunited with US star Willem Dafoe, who played Dr Godwin Baxter in the film alongside Qualley, who played Felicity.

On the red carpet, Stone wore a custom Louis Vuitton sequin gown, while Euphoria star Schafer had a purple strapless Armani Prive, and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actress Qualley wore a white outfit from the Chanel Couture spring/summer collection.

Among the guests at the premiere was Killers Of The Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, wearing a reinterpretation of a 1959 Cristobal Balenciaga archive yellow evening dress, and actress Demi Moore in a red beaded Armani Prive gown.

Kinds Of Kindness follows three stories revolving around a man who attempts to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife has returned a different woman, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.