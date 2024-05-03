Soap star Sherrie Hewson joins cast of Hollyoaks

Soap star Sherrie Hewson will join the cast of Hollyoaks, it has been announced.

The Benidorm actress and actor Jeremy Sheffield will join the Blake family as mother and son duo Martha and Jez.

The newest arrivals will come bearing unexpected news and will shake the lives of Sienna, Maxine, Dilly and Liberty.

Sherrie Hewson and Jeremy Sheffield as Martha and Jez (Lime Pictures)

The duo will first appear on Hollyoaks on E4 in late May.

Hannah Cheers, executive producer of the soap, said: “To be a Blake, you must be clever, captivating and charming on the outside… and calculating, cold and cynical on the inside.

“With a family dynasty so rich in history, it should come as no surprise that there are still many secrets to be uncovered.

“But for Sienna, Dilly, Liberty and Maxine, what happens next is not what anyone could have expected….”

Loose Women star Hewson, who is best known for her roles as Joyce Temple-Savage in Benidorm, and Maureen Holdsworth in Coronation Street, said: “It’s been a roller coaster joining Hollyoaks!

“The character is just wonderful to play. Everyone is so lovely such a great atmosphere to work in and so welcoming. We laugh a lot, what more could you ask for.”

Sheffield, who first appeared in the soap as the evil character Patrick Blake, added: “I’m so excited to be back in the village and have the opportunity to play a great new character.

“Jez might be Patrick’s twin but he couldn’t be more different; he’s charming, enigmatic, complex and full of mystery.

“Working with the wonderful Sherrie Hewson means we get to explore even more of the famously twisted Blake family secrets.”